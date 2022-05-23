XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,208,459.71 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 25,171 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,208,459.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,472,139 shares in the company, valued at $118,687,393.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mark Adams sold 50,669 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $2,434,138.76.

On Friday, May 13th, Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $3,679,502.40.

XPEL stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.33. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.03.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,195,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 195,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

