XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. CLSA started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV opened at $23.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 634,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.