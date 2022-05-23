XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of XPO opened at $49.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.86.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,449 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,156,000 after acquiring an additional 148,266 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,592,000 after acquiring an additional 325,543 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

