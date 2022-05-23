Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Yext alerts:

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $55,291.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Yext by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Yext by 3.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

YEXT opened at $4.85 on Monday. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.