Yotta Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on May 30th (NASDAQ:YOTAU)

Yotta Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 30th. Yotta Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:YOTAU opened at $9.93 on Monday. Yotta Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

