Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $626.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will announce $626.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $628.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $625.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $586.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of AMG opened at $127.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average of $148.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

