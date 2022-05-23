Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.24). Affimed reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFMD. StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of Affimed stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,380. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. Affimed has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $403.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 126.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 665,656 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the third quarter worth $4,110,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Affimed by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 636,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

