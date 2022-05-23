Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report $120.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.27 billion to $121.75 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $113.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $526.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.10 billion to $543.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $615.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $584.54 billion to $645.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amazon.com.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.79 earnings per share.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,717 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,151.82 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,048.11 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,856.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.
Amazon.com shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
