Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will report $443.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $438.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.10 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $471.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.80.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total value of $8,602,623.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,786,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 170.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACC stock opened at $552.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $556.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.00. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $381.93 and a 12 month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

