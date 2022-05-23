Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. HEICO reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $1,631,539.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $1,128,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 9.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in HEICO by 49.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 328,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.18. HEICO has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $159.29.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

