Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.52. Hudson Pacific Properties also reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

HPP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,368. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -165.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -833.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 374,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

