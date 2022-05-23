Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to post sales of $124.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.40 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $121.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $507.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $520.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $569.39 million, with estimates ranging from $536.60 million to $608.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEO. Bank of America downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

