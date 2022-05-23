Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) to Post $5.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.19 and the highest is $5.71. RH posted earnings of $4.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $26.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $27.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $28.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.00 to $32.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.72.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,608 shares of company stock valued at $144,996,637. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RH opened at $268.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a twelve month low of $258.02 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

