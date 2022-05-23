Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.05). Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter.

SESN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

SESN opened at $0.49 on Monday. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $98.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sesen Bio by 433.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 45.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

