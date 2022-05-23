Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESNGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.05). Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter.

SESN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

SESN opened at $0.49 on Monday. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $98.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sesen Bio by 433.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 45.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.