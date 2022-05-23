Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.12. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TPH stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
