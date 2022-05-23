Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.12. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.