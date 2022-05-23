Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) will post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $9.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $343.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.66. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $312.35 and a 1-year high of $438.63.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

