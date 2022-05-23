Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Announce -$1.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.91) to $0.05. Wayfair reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 181.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of ($5.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.58) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.78.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $50.01. 100,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,173. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average is $152.77. Wayfair has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $339.56.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

