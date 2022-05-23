Zacks: Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $983.50 Million

Brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to report $983.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $969.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $998.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $899.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $164.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $158.47 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

