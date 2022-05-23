Zacks: Analysts Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Earnings of $13.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) to report $13.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.30 and the lowest is $12.63. Cable One posted earnings of $16.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $67.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $65.14 to $70.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $61.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $58.17 to $65.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,751.14.

NYSE CABO traded up $9.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,192.09. 49,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,752. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,348.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,535.58. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $65,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

