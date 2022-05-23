Zacks: Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,533 shares of company stock worth $1,434,125 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.23. 1,337,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,261. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

