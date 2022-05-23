Zacks: Analysts Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will post sales of $28.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.60 million and the lowest is $27.90 million. Identiv posted sales of $23.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $131.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.34 million to $131.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $165.48 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $171.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Identiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

INVE opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.50 million, a P/E ratio of 567.50 and a beta of 1.71. Identiv has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 3,301 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $38,786.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,594,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,479,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla purchased 6,500 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 287,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,982. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Identiv by 377.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

