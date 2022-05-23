Zacks: Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) to announce $62.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.31 billion to $64.28 billion. McKesson reported sales of $62.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $257.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.25 billion to $268.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $260.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $254.02 billion to $264.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $322.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.95. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $339.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,406 shares of company stock worth $13,828,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.