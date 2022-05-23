Zacks: Analysts Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $565.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will post $565.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $560.00 million and the highest is $567.56 million. MSCI reported sales of $498.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 293.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $417.04 on Monday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

