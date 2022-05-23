Zacks: Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.31 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $9.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $36.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.52 billion to $36.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $38.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.11 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.25.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total transaction of $102,271.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,295 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $443.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

