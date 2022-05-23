Zacks: Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

PANW opened at $478.68 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $350.96 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $569.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.16. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.