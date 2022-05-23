Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Post $0.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.08. ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 337.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUMP. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ProPetro from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

PUMP stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.27. 19,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,875. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $9,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $205,839.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

