Zacks: Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 51.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $245.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.
In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,605.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $163,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
