Zacks: Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $452.02 Million

Equities analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) to announce $452.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.00 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $446.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.67.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,920 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after buying an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,274,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $188.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.26 and its 200-day moving average is $192.05.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

