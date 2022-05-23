Zacks: Analysts Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $428.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will report $428.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $439.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $407.46 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $378.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

VNO stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.16%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

