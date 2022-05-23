Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $99.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.82 million and the highest is $100.63 million. American Assets Trust posted sales of $91.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year sales of $401.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $405.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $415.48 million, with estimates ranging from $412.84 million to $418.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $121,137.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 85,123 shares of company stock worth $2,916,744 over the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 82,543 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 22.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

