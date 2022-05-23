Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will announce $37.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.00 million. CareCloud posted sales of $34.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $153.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $167.20 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of MTBC opened at $3.95 on Monday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CareCloud by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CareCloud by 7.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CareCloud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

