Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will announce $37.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.00 million. CareCloud posted sales of $34.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $153.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $167.20 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareCloud.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.
Shares of MTBC opened at $3.95 on Monday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CareCloud by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CareCloud by 7.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CareCloud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.
CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareCloud (MTBC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.