Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $54.25. 48,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.02. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

