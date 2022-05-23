Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CENT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,197. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.