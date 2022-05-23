Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. DZS posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DZSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of DZS from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 316.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DZS in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DZS by 87,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $403.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.27. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

