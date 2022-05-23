Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.71. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,747 shares of company stock worth $8,474,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.