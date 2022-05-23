Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Announce $2.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.14. The stock had a trading volume of 49,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.