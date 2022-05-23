Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post $3.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will report $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.14. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $4.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $17.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.90 to $19.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $19.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.18 to $20.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.38.

HCA stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $198.69 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.51.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares worth $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

