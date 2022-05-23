Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Hecla Mining reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.66. 4,589,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,894,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

