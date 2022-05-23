Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,012,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,998,000 after acquiring an additional 43,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. 217,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,581. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

