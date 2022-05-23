Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.05. HP posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

