Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. HubSpot also reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.37.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,268. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -245.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.46. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $295.53 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in HubSpot by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 84.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.