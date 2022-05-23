Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will post sales of $78.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $52.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $342.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $350.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $457.08 million, with estimates ranging from $437.80 million to $500.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

NYSE:INSP opened at $175.90 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.23. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.76 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 214.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $9,549,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

