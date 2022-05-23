Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VTEX’s earnings. VTEX reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VTEX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VTEX.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTEX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $4.12. 434,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. VTEX has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $771.51 million and a PE ratio of -11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

