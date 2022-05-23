Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.80 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $14.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWW opened at $464.54 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.