Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.74.

NYSE:WSM opened at $108.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.75 and its 200 day moving average is $158.67. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $104.94 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

