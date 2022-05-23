Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. 376,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,749. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $437.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $31,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

