Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. Alamos Gold reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alamos Gold.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.