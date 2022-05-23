Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will report $17.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.78 million. Apollo Endosurgery posted sales of $16.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $74.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.01 million to $74.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $86.60 million, with estimates ranging from $85.99 million to $87.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CPMG Inc increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% in the first quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,905,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 26,483 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 53,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 239,038 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APEN opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

