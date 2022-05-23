Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) to announce $387.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.21 million and the lowest is $378.41 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $350.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.67.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $282.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $278.85 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

