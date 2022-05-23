Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Harsco reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on HSC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 84,448 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Harsco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $7.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harsco has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

